Health CAS Mwangangi’s mother tests positive for Covid-19





The mother of Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi has gone into self-quarantine after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Florence Muoti Mwangangi, who is the Machakos County Assembly Speaker, is under home-based care and she said on Sunday she went for a test after realising she had lost her sense of taste and smell.

She said she noticed one of her colleagues was exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 and resolved to have all the assembly members tested.

After the test, she was among two people who were found to be positive.

Mrs Mwangangi however said she had been following Ministry of Health guidelines.

“Coronavirus and is real and people should be careful,” she warned.

The Machakos speaker urged those who have tested positive for the virus to “stop fearing and come out and speak and let people know more about the Coronavirus.”

She further urged Kenyans who have Covid-like symptoms to get tested and speak out about it without fear of stigmatization from members of the public.

Speaking on her experience, Mrs Mwangangi said each day is different as one may exhibit different symptoms and advised virus patients to stay strong in their recovery journey.

This comes as the country’s Covid-19 cases increased to 55,877 after 685 more people tested positive and 17 more people succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,013 on Sunday.