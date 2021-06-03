Headmistress who sent lover to kill husband jailed for 30 years





A woman who sent her lover to murder her husband has been jailed for three decades.

Former Icaciri Secondary School Principal Jane Muthoni and her co-accused Isaac Ng’ang’a were on Thursday sentenced to serve 30 years in jail for the murder of her husband and Kiru Boys Principal Solomon Mwangi in 2016.

They were found guilty of killing Mwangi and were said to have planned this crime for several months.

Court heard that Muthoni planned to kill her husband because of a possible love triangle involving a storekeeper.

Muthoni reportedly called and sent texts to the storekeeper a number of times in which she ‘warned’ her to keep her husband.

She had also attempted to poison him, only for the concoction to turn out to be weak.

She then resorted to colluding with a policeman whom she enjoyed close relations with, and who is still at large, to finish off his husband.

Mwangi’s mutilated body was found dumped in a coffee plantation eight days after he disappeared.

Muthoni’s daughter had pleaded with the court to pardon her mum during the hearing, but it appears the plea fell on deaf ears.

They have 14 days to appeal.