Hawker charged with breaking friend’s jaw in bitter fight over stool in Eastleigh





A street hawker, who allegedly broke his friend’s jaw after he told him he was a a young man in a row over a stool, was charged at Makadara law courts with causing him grievous bodily harm.

Felix Mutemi Mulwa, 22, was charged with unlawfully and willfully causing serious injuries to Stephen Munyao at Eastleigh First Avenue on December 9 last year.

Mulwa had pleaded guilty to the charges twice before principal magistrate Jackie Kibosia but changed tune after being warned the offence is serious and could potentially land him in prison for life.

The incident happened outside Mandera Mall in Eastleigh, where Munyao works at a confectionery shop while Mulwa sells carrier bags.

Munyao was sitting on the said stool basking in the sun but left briefly and Mulwa grabbed it with the intention of using it.

However, Munyao insisted on going with the stool and told Mulwa he was still a young man and could remain standing.

Mulwa is said to have punched him on the lower jaw sending him sprawling on the ground but was restrained by other traders from further assaulting the complainant.

Munyao sought treatment and later reported the incident at Pangani police station on February 22 after Mulwa’s family declined to reach out to him.

Mulwa was released on a Sh100,000 bond,with the case set to be mentioned on March 22 before hearing starts on July 27.