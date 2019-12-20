Hawker charged for badly injuring mkokoteni man’s eye in Eastleigh

A 30-year-old hawker was on Wednesday charged with causing grievous bodily harm after he badly hit and seriously injured a handcart pusher’s eye for trampling on his wares at Eastleigh’s First Avenue in Nairobi.

William Odongo Oyaro hit and completely damaged Joseph Etabale Andayi’s eye during the incident on September 15.

Andayi, 36, was carrying a client’s shopping on his mkokoteni on the busy street when he swerved off the road to avoid a head-on-collision with a vehicle but instead landed on the hawker’s wares on display by the roadside.

The hawkers, led by Oyaro, descended on him with blows and kicks ignoring his please to pay for the damages.

Oyaro reportedly took a piece of wood and hit Andayi on the eye inflicting serious injuries and in the ensuing melee the handcart pusher reportedly lost his mobile phone worth Sh10,000 and Sh50, 000 in cash.

The matter was reported at Eastleigh Police post and he was treated at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Police tracked down and arrested Oyaro for arraigning.

He however denied the charges before Makadara senior resident magistrate Eunice Suter and was freed on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

Hearing of the case commences on April 3, 2020.