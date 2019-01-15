Harmonize shows love for Kenyan music in racy video





Tanzanian singer Harmonize and his Italian girlfriend Sarah Michelotti have lit up social media with their peculiar way of showing support to Kenyan music.

Harmonize shared a video of himself hanging out with friends and his girlfriend in Zanzibar, with the singer wearing a beach short and Sarah in a bronze bikini.

The singer begins to dance and sing along to the lyrics DNA’s hit song ‘Banjuka’.

He pulls his girlfriend from her seat and they engage in a raunchy dance, Sarah rubbing her bum in a circular motion on Harmonize junk.

The ‘Kwangaru‘ hit maker then changes the song to rapper Juacali’s song ‘Kwaheri’.

“Because we believe in Love and Support each other and not Hating each other…. God Bless East African Music industry , God Bless African Music Industry #Beachlife,” wrote Harmonize.

Watch the video below.