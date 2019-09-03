Haji now orders probe into Child Welfare Society over NTV’s unaired exposé

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has directed the Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai to investigate allegations of child neglect and misappropriation of public funds at Child Welfare Society of Kenya.

Haji’s directive comes in the wake of a court order barring NTV station fro airing an exposé titled ‘Sins of Saviours’ which the TV station says will lay bare the filth at the Child Welfare Society of Kenya.

The exposé had been scheduled to air last Sunday night, but the state corporation, which is charged with the responsibility of taking care of vulnerable children in the country, ran to court and obtained an order barring NTV from airing the story.

DPP Noordin Haji has directed @IG_NPS to investigate allegations of child neglect & misappropriation of public funds at Child Welfare Society of Kenya following expose by local daily on the same.#AntiCorruption_ODPP @ChildWelfare1 @StandardKenya@KTNKenya — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) September 3, 2019

According to the promos which had been aired, NTV’s investigative team said they had received damning evidence pointing to outright embezzlement of public funds at the expense of the children.

NTV further said its investigative team had obtained damning findings over a four-month period of how the organization has become a scheme where special needs children are used for profit.

Even with the court order in force, NTV has vowed to use all legal channels to ensure the story is aired.

“Our lawyers will fight to have this orders vacated, this documentary will air and those tormenting the children will be exposed,” the TV station said.