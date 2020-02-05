Gunshots as woman storms Kutuny’s home demanding upkeep

Drama ensued at on Wednesday morning when a woman stormed the Nairobi home of Cherangany Member of Parliament Joshua Kutuny demanding child upkeep for her child.

The woman identified in police reports as Joyline Chemutai was shouting saying “they want to kill me” forcing one police officer, who responded to the alarm, to shoot in the air to calm the situation.

The incident happened in Hardy, Karen.

“This happened at around 0010hrs where a commotion ensued. Emmanuel Maiyo and Mercy Ngeno who were on patrol within Milimani area when an alarm was raised at Hon. Joshua Kutuny residence at Hardy area. They rushed to the scene and inside the compound heard a lady shouting that they want to kill me,” police said.

“In the process Emmanuel Maiyo fired one round of ammo to calm the situation with his rifle. It was established that one Joyline Chemutai had gone to the said homestead claiming child upkeep from Hon. Joshua Kutuny. The matter is under investigation.”