GSU police officer detained over colleague’s fatal shooting

A GSU police officer who survived an attack by unknown assailants which left his colleague dead at Wilson Airport on Saturday has been detained for 14 days by a Nairobi court over alleged terrorism links.

An Anti-Terrorism Police Investigator applied to hold the suspect, Samson Morongo Nesco, pending investigations into alleged terror activities as well as the murder of his colleague.

During the Saturday night incident, Constable Morongo’s colleague, Constable Stephen Mukangi, was shot dead by a group of four men masquerading as police officers from GSU.

STRANGERS

The two officers were on duty at the Wilson Airport when two men masquerading as police officers from GSU approached them claiming they needed help with their vehicle.

The two officers followed the strangers to where their vehicle had broken down along the Southern Bypass.

On their way there, they were joined by two other people dressed in police uniform who emerged from a nearby bush.

A confrontation ensued and Constable Mukangi was shot dead on the spot.

TERRORISTS

At Lang’ata Police Station Constable Morongo, said the four attackers were terrorists and that they took away their two AK47 rifles loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition each.

The investigators told Milimani Court Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe that the case is complicated hence they need more time to investigate and determine the truth.

The matter will be mentioned on August 12, 2019.