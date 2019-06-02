GSU officers escape death narrowly after landmine explosion

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer points on a spot on the road where a landmine exploded in Rhamu, Mandera county. PHOTO | COURTESY

General Service Unit (GSU) officers attached to Mandera Police Station on Saturday escaped death by a whisker after a vehicle they were traveling in ran over a landmine in Rhamu.

According to our source, the incident involving a police vehicle registration number GKB 521U, occurred at around 10am on Saturday morning.

The vehicle was headed to Garreh Hill from Mandera Town.

During the incident, the officers escaped unharmed but the rear cabin windscreen of the vehicle was shattered.

TERROR ALERT

Officers from Rhamu Police Station responded immediately to conduct a security operation to flush out the suspected militants.

Mandera has experienced most of the attacks in the country from militants because of the county’s proximity to the Somalia boarder

About a month ago, Al Shabaab militants raided a food store in Mandera town and made away with food and a firearm and ammunition belonging to a Kenya Police Reserve (KPR) officer. The officer was injured during the exchange of fire between the militants and local security agents.

During the start of the holy month of Ramadhan, state security agencies issued a terror alert on possible Al Shabaab attacks.