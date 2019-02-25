Family members in shock following gruesome murder of 95-year-old granny – VIDEO





Police have launched investigations into the puzzling death of a 95-year-old grandmother, whose body was found in a river in what is suspected to have been a murder.

Family members of Penina Njoki, who hailed from Kwa Maiko, Githunguri, Kiambu County, also believe that their kin was raped and doused in acid before she died.

According to the family, the granny disappeared after attending a church gathering in the area.

Edith Njeri, a daughter-in-law of the deceased, narrated how she was alerted by screams from the nearby river only to find that it was her mother-in-law’s body that had been discovered.

ILL MOTIVES

“I had screams near the river and when I went to check what was happening, other women informed me that it was my mother,” said Njeri.

Ms Njeri further said that no one she knows of had any ill motives on the deceased.

Her son, Stephen Ngotho, said he was informed by mortuary attendants that she might have been raped and acid poured on her body before it was discovered in the river.

“When I took her to the mortuary, they informed me that she had been murdered, her body resembled that of a person who had been burned,” he said.