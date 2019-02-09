Fast food chain Grilll Shack opens shop in Nairobi – PHOTOS





Dubai-based fast food chain, Grilll Shack has launched its operations in Africa by opening a new restaurant at Westgate Mall in Nairobi.

The new outlet, which officially opened its doors to customers on Wednesday, will offer a variety of steak, ribs and burgers with a selection of starters, burritos, salads and sea food as the order of the day.

During the opening ceremony, Grilll Shack promised to give its consumers a unique experience of America’s culture at the core with influences of food across the globe, allowing consumers to experience different tastes of signature meals, yet embracing their existing culture.

UNIQUE OFFERING

The outlet’s open style kitchen presents something unique to its food court setting, allowing diners to feast with their eyes and enjoy the theatre of the kitchen.

Alongside towering burgers which are made with 100 percent pure Angus beef, quality wet-aged steaks that melt in the mouth, the menu offers an enticing selection of starters, burritos, salads, seafood and more.

Simbisa Managing Director, Salim Eceolaza, said the chain’s purpose is to give Kenyans a unique and fantastic meat tasting offering from its roots in Dubai.

MEATY MENU

“We aim to bring a red meat concept that was developed in Dubai to Nairobi with our predominantly meaty menu of steaks, ribs and burgers in a casual yet industrial setting,” Salim said.

The firm’s entrance into the Kenyan market comes amid increasing competition from big players in the fast food industry.

These global players are turning to emerging markets such as Africa for growth and expansion considering the growing middle class market.

Nairobi has positioned itself as a good market for multiple multinationals paving way for an increasing number of fast food restaurants to meet this growing demand.