How Gravitti Band’s performance went down at Nairobi Jam





Reggae fans in Nairobi were on Friday evening treated to a steamy session by one of the leading reggae bands in the country, Gravitti Band, during the monthly Nairobi Jam concert.

The hyped up crowd got nearly two hour of music therapy for free at the Goethe Institute.

Gravitti Band lead vocalists Miss Okinda and Ian Maistro, backed by a full live band, kept the crowd energized with reggae tunes from back in the day to the present global hits.

The band sang some of the most famous hits by reggae greats including Bob Marley, Richie Spice, Alpha Blondy and Lucky Dube.

Before and after the band performed, the fans were treated to some more music from DJ Abedi.

The Nairobi Jam concert is a platform for the established and upcoming artistes to showcase their musical talents.

The concert usually begins with a workshop for the artistes to share their experiences, the challenges they face in the industry and how to infuse their sounds with other foreign sounds.