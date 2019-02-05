Granny who sought divorce from husband of 56 years passes on





A 73-year-old granny who recently divorced her 76-year-old husband in Kangema law court is dead.

Marcella Mukami died at the hospital where she had been hospitalised for two years after suffering from diabetes and hypertension, a family source told the Nation.

According to the source, the feuding family members will be meeting on Tuesday afternoon to deliberate on the way forward and where the deceased will buried.

“There are a number of issues that we have to discuss since she had just acquired her divorce wishes and filed a matrimonial cause at Muranga High Court where she wanted half share of the property she acquired with her husband,” a source who sought anonymity told the Nation.

50% OF PROPERTY

She filed the matrimonial cause at Muranga High Court November last year against her husband Peter Kinyugo seeking court orders to have 50 per cent of the property with her husband.

This was after a successful divorce suit at Kangema Law Court where she accused her husband of committing adultery when he married his second wife Trizah Mulinge in the 80s and negating his matrimonial responsibility.

As soon as the court ruled in her favour citing that their marriage was ‘irretrievable’, the granny moved to High Court and filed a matrimonial cause listing several properties including lands and shares which she want divided by half.

Among the properties listed in the petition 2 of 2018 at the Murang’a High Court included the 10.4 acres of land known as Fort Hall Loc 14, a plot in Kiriaini market, shares at Kamami company, Kagioini General stores and building and those from Esthba Wahome and Partners at Kiriaini market.

BUILDINGS AND LAND

In a petition drawn and filed by Maina Kagio advocates, the granny avers that buildings and land were acquired and developed by the joint funds between her and Mr Kinyugo.

“…That it be declared that the property listed herein with all the buildings and development therein, all shares held be severed and an order be issued declaring that the applicant and the respondent are entitled to 50:50 share of all the properties mentioned,” the petition read in part.

However, the petitioner wants 1.4 hectares of land, which she said her husband received as a gift from his father, be divided between her, her husband and the second wife saying “they contributed substantially towards it’s development both financially and morally”.