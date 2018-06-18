Mexico forward Hirving Lozano (L) celebrates after scoring the winner against Germany during their Group F match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 17, 2018. PHOTO | AFP

A Mexican grandma was caught on tape blessing each player just before their match against Germany.

The granny stood in front of a giant television screen and did a cross sign on each player’s face.

This was just as the country’s national anthem was being sung and the team’s introduction done.

Mexico won their first group on Sunday and online, a user shared the footage of the “blesser” grandma.

Mexicans celebrated their win so hard that they shook the ground setting off earthquake detectors.

Super-sensitive sensors registered tremors at two sites in Mexico City seven seconds after Hirving Lozano scored for the North American underdogs.

The Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Investigations called them “artificial” quakes.