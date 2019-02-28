Grand Mullah meets his match after firing ‘reckless tweets’





Supreme Court Judge Mohammed Ibrahim has written to lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, demanding an apology for “defamatory” words published about him over the Wajir gubernatorial election petition.

Justice Ibrahim, through his lawyer Wambua Kilonzo, has given the senior counsel seven days to retract the words published on his Twitter page and offer an apology or he will sue.

The judge said that a day before the court delivered its judgment on the petition, Mr Abdullahi wrote him a message on WhatsApp, alleging that there were rumours that Supreme Court judges were receiving bribes in sacks and bags.

RECKLESS TWEETS

And a few hours after the court delivered its judgment, he said, Mr Abdullahi wrote malicious and reckless tweets accusing the court of being compromised.

He further threatened to write a letter to Chief Justice David Maraga the following Monday disclosing how judges “were bribed and how much each” was given.

“The said publications were libellous, malicious, oppressive and spiteful and were calculated to, and did discredit our client’s good way and reputation, injured, disparaged and lowered his esteem among right thinking members of the local and international society,” reads part of the four-page letter.

PRE-ELECTION MATTER

In a majority of four against two, the Supreme Court allowed an appeal by Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, saying the issue of an academic degree was a pre-election matter and should have been handled before the relevant forums.

The judges added that the petitioner – former Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi – was aware of the issue but kept quiet until he lost the election.