Grand Mullah honours Sh1m promise to security guard

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi who last month promised to give a security guard he had offered a lift Sh1 million has kept his promis.

The two had met in a peculiar way and on Friday the lawyer welcomed Alfayo Omwenga and his family in his office with his wife and a child to hand over the cheque.

“Alfayo Omwenga…and his family visited my Chambers as promised…gave them Kshs 1 million from my FRIENDS and CLIENTS…hope/pray it will help this beautiful family…INSHAALLAH,” he tweeted.

— Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) February 21, 2020

On January 23, the lawyer met Alfayo walking from his workplace in Lavington where he covers 15km on foot to and fro since he lives near Lenana School with his two children and a wife.

Through social media, the lawyer described how the two got into a conversation and he was moved by his story. The guard earns Sh12,000 a month.

“He told me many things like his affection for Malcom X. the havoc the Sexual Offences Act has caused in the slums and then his family. He has two kids and he earns Sh 12K a month,” the Lawyer posted.

While dropping him off, Ahmednasir invited him and his wife to his home at a later date.

“He earns Sh 12K a month…I shed tears when he told me about his 2 kids. When he alighted, I gave him some money and he said ‘my kids will have SOUP tonight’…I also gave him my phone number. He is coming to see me on 15th February with his wife…and there and then I decided,” he added.

Alfayo was a happy man after receiving some cash from the lawyer, saying that at least his family would have something to eat.

Ahmednasir’s action caught the attention of Kenyans on social media who lauded him for helping the needy.