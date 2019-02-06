Grammy Awards winner Marcus Miller to headline Safaricom Jazz Festival

Marcus Miller who will be performing at the Safaricom International Jazz Festival at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday February 17, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

Marcus Miller who will be performing at the Safaricom International Jazz Festival at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday February 17, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY





American Multiple Grammy Award winner Marcus Miller will headline this year’s Safaricom International Jazz Festival to be held at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday February 17.

Apart from his numerous Grammy Awards, Miller is also a nominee for the 61st Grammy Awards this year which is scheduled to take place on Sunday in the United States.

Best known for his characteristic bass sound, Miller has been at the top of his game for more than 30 years, and is the winner of the 2013 Edison Award for Lifetime Achievement in Jazz (Holland), winner of the 2010 Victoire du Jazz (France) and in 2013, was appointed a UNESCO Artist for Peace.

His sound can be heard on a limitless catalog of musical hits from Bill Wither’s Just the Two of Us, to Luther Vandross’ Never Too Much, to songs from Chaka Khan, David Sanborn, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Aretha Franklin, George Benson, Elton John and Bryan Ferry.

He uses a unique combination of funk, groove, soul and pure technical skills and has been referred to as one of the most significant bass players in jazz, R&B, fusion and soul.

In addition to these career highlights, Miller has a rich and very deep resume of outstanding collaborations, including a 15-year song-writing and production partnership with Luther Vandross, capped by the hit single Power of Love.

Other supporting acts slated to perform ahead of Miller are Toine Thys featuring Herve Samb (Belgium), Jazzrausch Bigband (Germany), Omni Mor Trio (Israel), Vivian (Portugal) and Yazmin Lacey (UK).

Kato Change, the Ghetto Classics, and the Safaricom Youth Orchestra from Kenya will also grace the stage during the festival.

The first edition of the Safaricom International Jazz Festival was held in February 2014 and was headlined by New-York based Cameroonian artist Richard Bona.