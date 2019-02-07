Grace Msalame: I am suing Miss Curvy Uganda





Kenya’s media personality Grace Msalame said she is suing Uganda’s Ministry of Tourism, for defamation and character assassination after a goof in which her pictures were used to promote its Miss Curvy Uganda competition.

Grace, who is set to make a return to TV with a show on NTV, had earlier on tweeted that she wasn’t aware of the Ugandan campaign and stated that her legal team was handling the matter.

The curvy former Bamba TV manager has now issued a lengthy statement dissociating herself from the campaign that she accused of objectifying women while taking legal action against the organisers.

“I strongly and categorically reject a message that pits women of different sizes against each other. I am in no way associated with an activity that objectifies women in the name of promoting culture,” read part of the statement.

She also said that the move to use her image to promote the competition for curvaceous women was deliberate and intended to hurt her brand.

“Miss Curvy Uganda’s deliberate and calculated use of my image and likeness to promote and encourage the violation of women’s bodies has defamed my character and reputation, damaged a brand I have worked for many years to establish and subjected me to unwarranted and underserved cyber bullying.

“I am currently pursuing legal actions and remedies against Miss Curvy Uganda.”