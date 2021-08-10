Govt asks civil servants to take Covid-19 jab

A Medic administers a Covid-19 vaccineat Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council headquarters in Nairobi on March 31,2021 when the public gathered for the vaccine at the council.PHOTO|SILA KIPLAGAT

The government has asked all civil servants to take the Covid-19 vaccines before or on Auugust 23, 2021, or risk disciplinary action.

The order was contained in a communique by Joseph Kinyua, the Head of Public Service dated August 5, and addressed to all principal secretaries and accounting officers

The communique noted there had been a low uptake of Covid-19 vaccine among public servants especially in the security sector and teachers.

Kinyua also noted some public servants had deliberately avoided getting the vaccine so that they can continue to work from home as a way of avoiding office hence affecting service delivery to the public.

“It has therefore been decided that all civil servants will be prioritized in the ongoing vaccination exercise and that those who will not have been given the 1st jab by August 23 2021, be treated as discipline cases,” the statement reads.

The communique comes a week after the government announced more centres where Kenyans can access the vaccine for free.

As of Sunday, 1,804,375 vaccine doses had been administered across the country, with 1,105,470 being first jabs.

The uptake rate of the second dose stands at 63.2 per cent, with the recipients listed as 214,722 people aged 58 years and above, 120,155 health workers, 102,007 teachers, 56,219 security officers, and 205,802 ungrouped individuals.

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults in the country stands at 2.6 percent.