Govt to announce fresh Covid-19 containment measures on Saturday

Kenyans will have to wait until Saturday to know if the renewed 21-day curfew will be extended and new mesures outlined when it expires on Friday midnight.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman on Friday annunced that significant developments have been made that will shape the government’s decision on the extended curfew.

“Measures timeline are approaching and there will be a substantive statement tomorrow (Saturday),” said Aman.

He added that compliance to the measures to tame the spread of the coronavirus have been good and that the measures managed to break the transmission cycle.

“We appeal to Kenyans to adhere to the measures. We understand that the measures are not easy but it is the only way we can be able to fight the virus,” he said.

The CAS praised communities in Old Town and Eastleigh estates noting that they have shown cooperation and turned up in large numbers for mass Covid-19 testing.

Nairobi’s Eastleigh and Old Town in Mombasa have been singled out as the two major coronavirus hotspots after their virus cases surged alarmingly.

On May 6, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe declared a cessation of movement into and out of the two estates for 15 days and ordered closure of all markets and restaurants.

The government locked down Eastleigh until May 20 after 29 new cases were confirmed in a single day and authorities only allow essential service providers in.

The restriction on movements in the area is expected to end next week, but the decision will depend on how well the virus has been contained.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on April 25 extended a nationwide curfew for 21 days, saying cessation of movement in some counties will remain for the same period.

Kenyatta said he took the decision following advice from the health ministry and relevant government agencies about the prevailing health situation in the country.

The cessation of movement was effected in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale and later Mandera was added to the list to contain the virus spread in those counties.

Kenya banned gatherings to foster social distancing, closed schools suspended international passenger flights and closed borders among other measures.