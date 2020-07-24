Govt spokesman Col Oguna says he has coronavirus





Government Spokesperson Col (retired) Cyrus Oguna has confirmed he has coronavirus.

The spokesperson has been missing in government functions recently and speculation was rife that he was taken ill with the virus.

He has now come out to confirm that indeed he has tested positive for the dreaded virus.

He said: “Recently having come from an assignment out of town, I developed mild coronavirus symptoms and got tested. The results came back positive for coronavirus and I am now receiving medical care and responding well to treatment at an isolation and treatment facility.”

Oguna said his family was okay and added that contact tracing was underway.

Early this week, Oguna had dismissed reports he had been admitted after reports emerged on social media.

“We have noted reports on social media purporting that I have been admitted in hospital. I wish to clarify that I am well and just got back from an assignment out of town.” he posted on his official Twitter account.

Oguna has been present during most of Covid-19 daily briefings by the Health ministry.

He had also toured the country with senior Ministry of Health officials to assess the level of preparedness of the counties to handle Covid-19.