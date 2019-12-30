Govt speaks on Miguna Miguna’s January return

The Government has warned Miguna Miguna to carry valid travel document if he actualises his promise of returning to Kenya next month.

Miguna has announced, via his social media pages, that he will return to the country on January 7, 2020.

This trip could set him up for yet another confrontation with the authorities as he has twice been deported in the past over claims he renounced his Kenyan citizenship when he became a Canadian citizen.

“All his travel papers must be right and valid,” Col. Cyrus Odhiambo Oguna, the government spokesman, told Nairobi News.

“(Then) he will not be denied entry. All his papers must be right and valid as per the travel regulations. We are governed by the rule of law.”

Miguna maintains he is a Kenyan citizen and in December of 2018, the High Court awarded him Sh7 million as compensation for the violation of his rights during his deportation to Canada.

In the ruling, Judge Chacha Mwita said Miguna’s deportation was unlawful and in violation of the Constitution.

The Judge also ruled that cancellation and that declaration the lawyer and political pundit was a prohibited immigrant was unconstitutional.