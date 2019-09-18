Govt now validates unions of Busia couples that swapped spouses

Two couples, who swapped spouses in Busia County a week ago, have signed a joint parental responsibility agreement in bid to protect the rights of the five children under their care.

Lilian Weta, aged 28 and a mother of three, and Immaculate Wekesa, 29, and a mother of two, exchanged husbands in a bold but rather bizarre move over what they termed as incessant quarrels that destabilised their marriages.

Weta was married to Christopher Abwire, 34, while Auma was the wife of 35 years-old Kevin Barasa.

The couples on Wednesday signed the documents before a tribunal that had summoned them to address the matter led by County Commissioner Jacob Narengo, Busia County Director of Children Services Esther Wasige and Matayos Sub County Children officer Luke Papa.

“The government is keen on ensuring that children’s rights are protected. This agreement will be reviewed on need basis. The children’s services department will monitor the children on weekly basis to ensure their rights are observed,” said Narengo.

WARNED

The county commissioner warned the couples that they risk being charged in court of law should they breach the agreement.

“Any of you who will be found abusing the rights of any of these children will be dealt with accordingly. The same applies to breach of the agreement you have just signed.”

The arrangement stipulates that the children’s food and shelter would be provided by their biological mothers, while education will be provided by the biological fathers.

Both parents were also directed to cover medical expenses and clothing.

However, the children have been granted unlimited access to both parents who will be reporting to the office of Children department on monthly basis.

The couples, who will be required to report every Wednesday of the first week of the month, agreed to adhere to the resolutions of the tribunal.

“I will ensure that Lilian’s children are given good care to my capability,” said Abwire after signing the agreement.

On his part, Barasa thanked the government for intervening on the matter that will ensure the children don’t bear the brunt of separation with former partners.

“I am ready to take care of my friend’s children until they reach 18. I will ensure they have food on the table and go to school.”

To affirm, their new-found friendship, the couples who left locals of Siroba and Namwistula villages in Matayos and Butula Constituencies in utter shock over their decision, went ahead and posed for photos together after the meeting.