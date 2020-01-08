Govt: Miguna is a threat to Kenyan interests

The government has blamed controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna’s “unruly” behavior for his troubles following protracted denial of travel to Nairobi by French and German airlines.

Government Spokesman Colonel [retired] Cyrus Oguna on Wednesday said Miguna was in March 2018 clarified as an unruly passenger in line with International Civil Aviation Organization standards and recommended practices which allows prohibition of unruly passengers.

The spokesman also said Miguna was a threat to Kenya’s key strategic interests.

“Further, this unruly behavior was seen to have the potential of threatening the category A1 status of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport which took the country a lot of effort to achieve,” Oguna said.

“This category certifies that we have put in place, all the necessary safety and security measures in all our airports. This is an accomplishment that we are committed to jealously protect.”

In a press statement, Oguna said the government is ready to comply with court orders and Miguna is free to present himself at any Kenyan foreign mission or embassies and pick his passport.

“Among ICAO requirements is possession of valid travel documents for every passenger and Miguna must obtain a passport before travelling by air. It is, however, puzzling that Dr. Miguna has not made an effort to obtain his passport at any of the missions. Nevertheless, our missions abroad are ready and willing to assist him get his documents once he presents himself,” Oguna said.

Miguna was denied boarding an airplane from Germany on Tuesday morning and was removed from another one in France as he attempted to travel back to Nairobi.