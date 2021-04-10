Govt allows KCSE students travel to areas under lockdown





The government has allowed students who have completed their secondary school studies to travel back home including into the counties under lockdown.

But the directive came amidst tight guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education.

Julius Jwan, the Principal Secretary in charge of Early Learning and Basic Education, issued the guidelines to all County Directors of Education on how students who had completed writing their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Exams (KCSE) will travel home.

In the letter dated Friday, April 9, the county directors were directed to work with County Commissioners and Principals of Secondary schools to ensure that the travel of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates was facilitated.

Further, Schools have been directed to organize with transport companies so that students can be picked from school after the exams.

Also, schools have been directed to ensure that students travelling home are in school uniform and that they have letters of introduction from the school to show at the checkpoints.

The School principals have also been instructed to communicate with parents about all the transport arrangements.

On March 26, President Uhuru Kenyatta put in place cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Nakuru, and Kijiado counties in order to curb the spread of Coronarivus after the numbers of positive cases spiked.