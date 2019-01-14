Govt agency warns on textbooks with misleading content





The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has assured parents that all the textbooks for the new system of education meet the requirements.

This follows concern that some books circulating in the market purported to be for the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC) have not been approved.

The curriculum developer also appealed to parents to ensure the complementary textbooks they buy for their children are age-appropriate.

“Textbooks are important in curriculum delivery. They must be the right ones to ensure learners are not treated to misleading content,” KICD Director Julius Jwan said.

Some unscrupulous traders, he warned, might take advantage of the introduction of the CBC to sell sub-standard books.

“We are monitoring those inserting fake imprints into such books. But all of us must remain vigilant to protect our children,” Dr Jwan said.

He urged head teachers and parents to refer to the addendum to the Orange Book for CBC — available on KICD’s website — to ascertain genuine textbooks.