Migori GovernorOkoth Obado in court with his lawyer Cliff Ombeta on October 24, 2018. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Beleaguered Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been released on bail.

The governor was set free Wednesday on a Sh5 million cash bail and other stiff conditions.

His co-accused in the death of university student Sharon Obado, personal assistants Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero, were however denied bail.

Governor Obado was ordered to deposit his travel documents with the court.

Justice Jessi Lesiit has also ruled that the court is at liberty to cancel the bail if he goes against certain conditions which she has set.

The conditions set by Justice Lesiit, which could see Governor Obado lose his freedom, are that:

He cannot go over 20km out of Migori county.

He cannot cause an adjournment during the trial.

To report to the deputy registrar once in a month.

He cannot intimidate parents, siblings and any relations of the deceased-Sharon Otieno.

He should refrain from discussing deceased in any political gatherings or meetings.

To deposit all his travel documents in court that his Kenyan, East Africa and Diplomatic passports.

The case will be coming for pre-trial on February 14 and hearing has been set for May 6-17, 2019.