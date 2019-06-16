Nyong’o to join priesthood in honour of his mother

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong'o, his daughter Lupita Nyong'o, son Junior Nyong'o and wife Dorothy Nyong'o during the burial service of his mother Dorka Owino Nyong'o at Seme Ratta in Kisumu County on June 14, 2019. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o has said he will join priesthood to continue from where his late father left his spiritual work.

The governor said he will enroll at St Paul’s University to Theology as the first step in actualizing that dream.

Nyong’o made the revelation while eulogizing his late mother Dorka Owino Nyong’o who was buried on Saturday in Seme, Kisumu county.

Mama Dorka was until her death a deaconess in the Anglican Church of Kenya.

CHURCH CANON

According to Prof Nyong’o, his mother always wanted him to inherit his father’s church posting as a canon.

He however admitted that he has always been reluctant to heed the church calling.

”Allow me, ladies and gentlemen, for God’s sake and in honour of my late mother to declare before you that as from next month I will enroll for priesthood,” Prof Nyong’o told the mourners.

FATHER’S FOOTSTEPS

”My mother always tried to prevail upon me and asked me whether I would be ready to step in the footsteps of my father. But I have rejected her idea. I always told her… not me,” he further revealed.

The crowd burst to laughter when he claimed that his late father’s job was tough and that it did not fit a young and emerging scholar of his caliber.

”So I told mum. You mean you want to me ride a bicycle all over the village with a Bible while spreading the gospel of God. Ah ah ah… I think it’s a tough calling mum,” he recounted to the amusement of the mourners.

Prof Nyong’o went on to add that there was no greater love to show his deceased parents than that of joining priesthood.