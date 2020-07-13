Governor Mutua orders closure of steel company over claims of pollution

The Machakos County Government has ordered the closure of Endmor Steel Mills, a company based in Syokimau that has reportedly been releasing emissions that polite the air.

The story was first highlighted on Citizen TV through an expose by Enock Sikolia on Sunday evening and gained traction on social media.

The Machakos County Government has now moved fast by ordering the closure of the facility until it meets some set guidelines.

“After complaints by members of the public, I dispatched my Minister in charge of environment to inspect Endmor Steel Mills and the complaints of air pollution,” a statement signed by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua reads in part.

SAFEGUARDING LIVES

“To safeguard the lives of our people whose respiratory systems are being affected by the pollution even rendering them in more danger during this difficult time of Covid-19, Machakos County Government has suspended the business license of the said company until measure in the attached report are dealt with,” the statement further reads.

Some of the recommendations set by the Machakos County Government to the company are for it to adopt clean production processes and to ensure occupational health and safety standards are followed.