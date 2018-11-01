Governor Mutua off the hook in motor vehicle fraud case

In the consent adopted by three appeal judges, the DPP and the EACC undertook not to prosecute Dr Mutua over the alleged irregular purchase of the vehicles.





Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has been let off the hook over the alleged fraudulent purchase of 16 motor vehicles for the county government.

This follows a consent recorded at the court of appeal between the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Dr Mutua’s lawyer Wilfred Nyamu.

In the consent adopted by three appeal judges, Lady Justice Roselyn Nambuye, Mr Justice Asike Makhandia and Justice Prof Otieno Odek, the DPP and the EACC undertook not to prosecute Dr Mutua over the alleged irregular purchase of the vehicles.

CRIMINAL CHARGES

“We have entered into a consent that Dr Mutua will not be prosecuted,” Mr Nyamu told the three-judge bench as he presented a signed copy of the consent by the parties.

“We undertake not to institute criminal charges against the appellant in relation to EACC Inquiry File NoEACC/FI/INQ51/2014 into allegations over irregular acquisition of 15 Subaru Out-Back vehicles and 1 Toyota Cruiser vehicle by the Machakos County Governor Dr Mutua,” the DPP and EACC stated to the court.

Mr Nyamu told the judges that the governor saved a lot of tax payers money through the purchase of the second hand vehicles then used some of the money allocated to purchase the cars to buy Ambulances and tarmacking of roads in the county.

PURCHASE OF VEHICLES

Mr Nyamu said over Sh51million of the taxpayers money was shelved from the purchase of the vehicles.

“We adopt this consent as the order of the court. Therefore the appeal presented by Dr Mutua is hereby marked as settled,” the judges said.

The order resolved Dr Mutua’s many days of anxiety.

Now Dr Mutua will settle to work as he awaits the outcome of the Supreme Court’s decision about the validity of his election.