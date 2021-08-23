Governor Mutua invites ex. to birthday bash





Machakos governor Alfred Mutua hosted an expansive birthday bash at the weekend where his ex-Lillian Nganga was surprisingly among those in attendance.

The event, at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi, was also attended by the who is who in the politician and entertainment scene including opposition leader Raila Odinga, singer Rayvanny, comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill, plus media personalities Trevor Ombija, Salim Swaleh, and Kelly Martin.

An excited Mutua, who led from the front with an all-white dress code on his 51st birthday, explained it was the first time he was publicly celebrating his life.

“I am very happy to see all of you here. This is the first birthday I have ever had in my life. I want to thank all the people who have been in my life. Thank you all for coming. My parents, my sister, my teacher, my pastors, my friends,” the politician said.

Mutua also noted that it was essential to be happy and be there for each other.

“Life is about sharing and caring and keeping no grudges and lifting people up and moving on with life. I am the second half of my life. I am very happy, especially because of God’s blessing.”

Nganga’s appearance at the bash came as a surprise to many netizens after the couple announced last week the couple had parted ways after a romantic decade-long relationship.

Ng’ang’a sat next to Mutua at the event, with the body language suggesting the ex-couple remain friends but not romantically involved.

Mutua who is serving his last term as governor and has announced his interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.