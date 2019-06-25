Governor Mutua invades Sonko’s turf, taunts him for shoddy job on statues

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has accused Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko of neglecting statues erected in the city centre.

In a rare invasion of his colleague’s territory, Dr Mutua described the neglect of the Dedan Kimathi’s and Tom Mboya’s statues as “shameful and disgusting.”

“I am disgusted by the shameful state of neglect and disrepair of the statues. I am actually affected by their state because I participated actively in the policy for their construction, with Amb. Francis Muthaura, when I served as Government Spokesperson,” Mutua posted on Twitter.

Governor Mutua offered to personally look after the statues.

“I will personally repair and maintain the statues for as long as it takes or those concerned wake up from their slumber,” he said.

He also asked Governor Sonko to stop early 2022 political campaigns and concentrate on service delivery.