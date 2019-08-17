Governor Lonyangapuo: If you have any of these characters you’re a ‘mulmulwas’

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has explained the true meaning behind his hilarious ‘Kijana fupi round’ phrase which left Kenyans in stitches.

Speaking during an interview with news anchor Betty Kyallo during her Up close with Betty show on K24, the governor outlined the unique qualities possessed by a person for them to earn the title and be referred to as a Mulmulwas.

This is anyone, he said, who is good at doing nothing and becomes a nuisance in all that he or she does.

“Mulmulwas is anybody who is good at doing nothing, becomes a nuisance in the way he works, walks, talks even in the way he behaves. You are equivalent to a dung beetle that rotates dung that is not useful to anybody, not useful even to that thing called Mulmulwas. You can even see how the beetle is round, short and hopeless,” said Governor Lonyangapuo.

He added: “So any human being and in Kenya, any Kenyan in particular whose manners and behaviours is only to become a nuisance to the government, people, neighbours, parents to your children. You have a name, Mulmulwas.”

The funny phrase was coined by the governor in March this year to deride activist Dennis Ruto Kapchok who had questioned why deputy governor Nicholas Atudonyang works from the United States of America.

Since then, the phrase has been used by Kenyans to create memes and funny jokes.