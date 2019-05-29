Governor Lonyangapuo defends deputy who has lived in US for two years

West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo has defended himself and his deputy Nicholas Atudonyang’ over the latter’s prolonged absence from the county, saying he is of more help outside the country.

Dr Atudonyang’ has been living in the US for over a year, something that has caused jitters in the county.

But when the governor appeared before senate’s Public Accounts and Investments Committee on Wednesday, he was asked to explain on the matter of his deputy’s absence.

“The deputy governor has been missing in the county for two years, since after the election. He is a practicing neurosurgeon in the US,” Mombasa senator Mohamed Faki told the committee.

But the governor said Dr Atudonyang’ has been going to the county from time to time, citing that he has a sick child who many times forces him to be away.

MEDICAL BILLS

Prof Lonyangapuo added that his deputy has been of great help living outside the country, since he has mobilized medical aids that have boosted the county.

“He has been coming on and off. He is a good ambassador of the county because he brings medical support. Further, we have not had a problem in the county because of his absence,” said the governor.

Prof Lonyangapuo pointed out that Dr Atudonyang’ no longer earns his salary because of his absence, saying he will continue to support him to get more help to the county.

The governor asked the Senate to consider making a law that gives deputy governors a specific role at the county government if they feel as if there is a gap.

“My deputy is the only one in the country who does not earn a salary. Senators should come up with specific duties for deputy governors,” he said.

But Homa Bay senator Moses Kajwang urged that all state officers should conduct themselves with integrity, saying “We cannot have a deputy governor who operates from the US. There needs to be stricter rules guiding on their operations.”