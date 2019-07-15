Governor Laboso returns after two-month medical care abroad

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso returned to the country Sunday Morning after a two-month stay in India and the United Kingdom seeking treatment for an undisclosed condition.

“The governor arrived in the country this morning and would be continuing with treatment. She needs our prayers and support,”confirmed deputy governor Dr Hillary Barchok.

The Bomet Governor left the country on May 29 for the United Kingdom before being transferred to India for further treatment.

Her return has ended weeks of speculations among residents who have been pitching camp at the governor’s home and office inquiring about her medical progress.

The deputy governor last week asked residents to stop speculation about the governor’s health.

“Madam Governor is doing well. She is happy and longing to get out of the hospital to be with us. We visited her and she is responding well to treatment and in some few days to come she will be released,” Dr Barchok told residents.

Laboso is expected to continue with treatment locally.

“The state of her health is strictly a family affair, we cannot purport to speak for them. She should be given the support she needs and we should not intrude into their privacy,” Dr Barchok told journalists in his office two weeks ago.