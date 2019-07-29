Join our WhatsApp Channel
Governor Laboso in ICU as city doctors restrict visits

By Nairobi News Reporter July 29th, 2019 1 min read

Doctors have restricted visits to ailing Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso at a Nairobi hospital.

The governor’s family says she has been in ICU for the last two weeks.

Governor Laboso returned to the country two weeks ago after a two-month stay in India and the United Kingdom seeking treatment for an undisclosed condition.

Her return has ended weeks of speculations among residents who have been pitching camp at the governor’s home and office inquiring about her medical progress.

