Makueni County governor Kivutha Kibwana (second left) with some of the hawkers from the county on his birthday. PHOTO | COURTESYMakueni County governor Kivutha Kibwana (second left) with some of the hawkers from the county on his birthday. PHOTO | COURTESY
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

Makueni County governor Kivutha Kibwana was on Wednesday treated to a surprise birthday celebration by hawkers in Kibwezi town.

The hawkers sung for the governor and even gifted the governor, who was turning 64 years, a second hand shirt.

An excited Kibwana shared photos of the surprise birthday earning more wishes and praises from tweeps.