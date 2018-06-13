Makueni County governor Kivutha Kibwana (second left) with some of the hawkers from the county on his birthday. PHOTO | COURTESY

Makueni County governor Kivutha Kibwana was on Wednesday treated to a surprise birthday celebration by hawkers in Kibwezi town.

The hawkers sung for the governor and even gifted the governor, who was turning 64 years, a second hand shirt.

An excited Kibwana shared photos of the surprise birthday earning more wishes and praises from tweeps.

Got a surprise of my life on my 64th Birthday! These Kibwezi hawkers sang me a Birthday melody and even bought me a shirt. pic.twitter.com/ppSKWdB3MZ — Kivutha Kibwana (@governorkibwana) June 13, 2018

Look at leadership! These gentlemen bought a shirt for their Governor. Happy birthday Prof! — Chris (@Ngaruthi) June 13, 2018

Happy birthday Governor.

Elsewhere, after the end of your second term in office, we (people of Homabay) kindly request you to come and vie for Homabay county Gubernatorial seat. We’ll vote you as yesterday. — Thomas more Onyango (@MoreOnyango) June 13, 2018

One of these days I’m moving to Makueni. Happy birthday Prof. — Evans Kinyua (@EvansKinyua17) June 13, 2018

Hope. Thank you. I had almost forgotten that leadership in Kenya could look like this. Happy Birthday Governor. — Yvonne Adhiambo (@AdhiamboKE) June 13, 2018

Happy birthday. When you do good work, you don’t tell people to love you or do some PR. They just love and like your work willingly. I believed devolution can work when you made it work. And you were calm and composed when doing it. Talking of the benefit to common Mwana-nchi — Gatune Thuo (@GatuneT1) June 13, 2018

This guy dont even have a security details, coz he dont need one, nothing wrong he has done to his people to warrant such separation, — #NYS season 3 (@sonnyamai) June 13, 2018

Happy birthday Prof! You inspire many of us with your down to earth approach..and it is working! Meanwhile fight to get cotton farming back on track…Makueni shud lead Kenya out of the mtumba sub culture. Happy birthday — Dr. Musembi Nungu (@MusembiN) June 13, 2018