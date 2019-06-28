Governor Awiti rushed to city hospital after falling ill at public event

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti has been taken ill again, two weeks after he resumed work from medical leave.

Sources on Friday told the Nation that Mr Awiti fell ill on Thursday during an official event in Homa Bay and was taken to the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.

On Friday, the sources said, he was transferred to the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi for further treatment.

Doctors said the county boss, who has an eye problem, is in a stable condition.

Mr Awiti was recently on a long medical leave abroad, which lasted for close to three months, and just resumed duty two weeks ago.