Governor Alfred Mutua claims his life is in danger – VIDEO

Machakos county Governor Alfred Mutua has accused Deputy William Ruto, the Majority Leader in the National Assembly, Aden Duale, and the Majority Leader in the Senate, Kipchumba Murkomen, of threatening his life.

Mutua, who recorded a statement at the Kilimani Police Station on Monday said Duale and Murkomen threatened him for fighting Ruto while at State house, Nairobi in November during the handing over of BBI report to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Nikiwa Ikulu nilitishwa na Mheshimiwa Aden Duale na pamoja na mheshimiwa Kipchumba Murkomen ambao walimiambia ya kwamba nina tabia ya kuwasambua. Wakasema wewe tutakufunza funzo kwa sababu umekuwa ukimshambulia deputy president William Ruto,” Mutua said.

Mutua added that on December 11 at State House, during the Banquetin honour of the Barbados Prime Minister Mia Motley, the DP, while shaking his hands, said to him, “We jamaa umekuwa ukinichapa sana, wewe lazima sasa nikugonge. Nitakugonga.”

“I was petrified, not only by the life threatening words uttered by Dr William Ruto but by the intensity of his eyes and angry tone of voice,” Mutua’s said in his statement.

The Machakos county boss however, vowed to continue speaking the truth despite the alleged threats.

“However, I will remain unshaken. I’m not a coward. I will speak the truth as we know it and with no fear of contradiction,” he said.

The governor added that the threats have been linked to his ambitions to vie for presidency in the 2022 general elections.

Dr Mutua is one of the politicians who have expressed ambition to challenge Ruto in the race for State House.