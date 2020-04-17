Government starts distributing Covid-19 stipend to Nairobi’s most vulnerable

The government has said that it had identified households in Nairobi which have started receiving Covid-19 support stipend in these hard times of the pandemic.

President Uhuru Kenyatta while addressing the nation from State House on Thursday said that the government started distributing the stipends on Wednesday.

He lauded Kenyans who had helped others terming them “people of compassion.”

President Kenyatta said there should be no delays in disbursing funds to help Kenyans deal with the virus.

“In the counties, efforts should be coordinated by governors and county commissioners,” he said.

He lauded governors for their efforts and also thanked corporates for their generosity in contributing towards the Covid-19 fund.

The national government will also assist county response with an additional Sh5 billion to help cushion most vulnerable.

“To ensure donations are distributed in a safe manner, government has prescribed that such efforts be coordinated by Kenya Covid-19 emergency response fund together with relevant security agencies. This fund should be responsive, must not be encumbered by bureaucracy,” he said.

The president also said that in the short time the Kenya Covid-19 emergency response fund has been in place, the country was on its way towards realizing contributions amounting to Sh1 billion.

He however said Kenya is not out of the woods yet.

“I ask each and every one of you to join me to protect our country,” he said.

Sh8.5 billion has also been released to the elderly and vulnerable and ensuring to make sure that no one is left behind.