Government reminds Kenyans that ban on public gatherings is still in force

The government has said the ban on public gatherings remains in force despite evidence to the contrary.

On the same day President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto met more than 170 lawmakers at a Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting in Nairobi, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi stressed the need to observe social distancing as a means of fighting Covid-19.

DOUBLE STANDARDS

“You are your own person. Do not follow what the leaders are doing,” Dr Mwangangi said.

The government directive prohibits gatherings of more than 15 people at a time on Sunday Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said those found breaking this rule will face the law.

But there appears to be an application of double standards on this matter.

For instance, political leaders led by Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, Didimus Barasa and Boni Khalwale were at the weekend tear gassed by the police as they proceeded to hold a rally in Malava town.

PUBLIC GATHERINGS

Police explained that the meetings could not go on because of the ban on public gatherings.

Several other people have also been arrested at private homes and entertainment spots and then forced into quarantine.

But President Kenyatta and Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli have in recent days held meetings whose attendance by far exceeded the prescribed number.

This even after State House confirmed last week that four of its staff members had tested positive for coronavirus and are being treated.