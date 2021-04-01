Government releases list of essential service providers
The government has published a new list of personnel classified as essential services providers who will not be affected by the newly-revised curfew hours.
Interior CS Fred Matiang’i released the information following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to institute a fresh lockdown last week.
Here is the list of the new essential service providers who will be allowed to pass the police roadblocks and also move past the curfew hours.
Medical professionals
Health workers
National security officers
Licensed pharmaceutical companies
Licensed media houses and broadcasters
Kenya Railways Corporation staff
Kenya Ports Authority staff
Kenya Pipeline Corporation staff
Kenya Pipeline Company and distribution staff
Water service providers
Kenya Revenue Authority staff
Kenya Airport Authority staff
Kenya Airways staff
Kenya Civil Aviation Authority staff
Licensed supermarkets and mini markets and supermarkets
Fire brigade and emergency response services
Licensed security firms
Postal courier services
Retailers of petroleum and oil products
The agricultural and manufacturing sector, includes those in food and farm produce processors and distributors
In the five counties, President Kenyatta reviewed the curfew hours from 10pm-4 am to 8pm to 4am.