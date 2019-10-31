Government now says Uhuru Park to remain untouched by new Expressway

The government has shelved plans to hive of part of Uhuru Park to make way for the construction of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)-Westlands Expressway.

On Wednesday, the Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia assured concerned Kenyans that Uhuru Park will remain untouched by the Expressway’s contsruction.

“I wish to bring to the attention of the Public that the design of the Expressway has now been optimised to ensure that no land will be taken from Uhuru Park’” said Mr Macharia in a statement.

He added that the government recognises that Uhuru Park is an important public park and is one of the remaining parcels of green areas within Nairobi CBD that needs to be preserved for posterity, and further to ensure the environment is maintained in pristine condition.

After the commission of the Expressway’s construction two weeks ago, reports attributed to Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) indicated that 1.3 acres would be hived off Uhuru Park to give way for the road’s construction.

Many Kenyans were particularly pleased by these plans.

The construction of the highway which, will commence at Mlolongo and head to JKIA all the way to James Gichuru, is estimated to cost Sh59.9 billion and will be financed by public private partnership.

An estimated 25,000 motorists are expected to move to the tolled express highway when completed.

The expressway will be tolled at a cost of Sh11.24 per km, while the entire journey from Mlolongo to James Gichuru will cost a motorist in a saloon car Sh300.