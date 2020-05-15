Government looking into ways of how Kenyans can live with coronavirus

The Kenya government is evaluating new measures on how life can continue with Covid-19, and ensure continuity of businesses and livelihoods that have been affected by the pandemic.

This is after the World Health Organisation (WHO), warned that people may have to learn and start getting used to live with the disease, for the foreseeable future.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi, said that the Ministry of Health is alive to this fact and experts and scientists are working together with the ministry to chart a way forward on how the country can be able to resume working operations with Covid-19.

“According to our experts and scientist who are also doing modelling and that picture also remains true, indeed this virus may be with us for a long time to come and it requires us to maintain our current containment measures,” Dr Mwangangi said.

The Health CAS, said the important factor is to protect lives and ensuring that people continue to adhere to the basic washing hands, wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing.

“This is a new normal and it will never be back to the old days, and therefore measures are being evaluated within the country. How do we maintain continuity of businesses and ensuring that we have social and physical distancing measures,” Dr Mwangangi explained.

“And that we are actually able to prevent the rising cases of coronavirus. So there are measures in play. Different countries are all in a journey plotting how the new normal will look like and Kenya is doing the same,” she went on.