Government now denounces Jaguar’s ‘xenophobic’ remarks

The Government of Kenya has disowned the remarks by the Member of Parliament for Starehe constituency Charles Njagua Kanyi, better known as Jaguar, over the deportation of foreigners conducting business in Kenya.

The lawmaker on Tuesday threatened to forcefully remove all foreigners engaged in business in his constituency after they failed to heed his demands to leave the country.

VIRAL VIDEO

The video that captured the MP making the said remarks has since gone viral and even discussed in the Tanzanian National Assembly.

But on Tuesday, in a statement to newsrooms, the government spokesman Cyrus Oguna disassociated the government from the lawmaker’s statement.

ASSURANCE

“We wish to state that this is not the position of the Government of the Republic of Kenya, and we denounce the comments carried in the video in the strongest terms possible,” Oguna said.

The government spokesperson further assured foreign investors conducting businesses in the country of their security and that of their properties.

“Such comments are unfortunate and have no place in today’s globalized environment. Kenyans are peace loving people who have over the years coexisted with others of different nationalities,” he added.