Gov: All Covid-19 dead must be buried within 24 hoursr

The government has reiterated its strict directive that all victims of the coronavirus pandemic must be buried within 24 hours.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said only close family members of such a person will attend their burial.

“We want to reiterate that persons who pass away due to coronavirus will have to be buried within 24 hours from the time of death. And the burials are restricted to less than 15 close family members,” said Dr Mwangangi.

Kenya has so far lost four people to the deadly virus.

A six-year-old boy who was admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital last week died on Friday.

The government indicated that all those who have died had pre-existing health conditions, a brutal factor on Covid-19 fatalities.

Coronavirus cases in the country stood at 142 Sunday, after 16 more people tested positive overnight.

Globally, more than 60,000 people have died so far from the fast spreading coronavirus, with total infections surpassing one million.