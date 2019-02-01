Gospel singers Hopekid, DK speak out on threesome and infecting girl with STI
Gospel artiste DK Kwenye Beat has apologised to his longtime girlfriend Sherry Shanice and Kenyans after a woman claimed he affected her with a sexually transmitted infection HPV after having a threesome.
Also adversely mentioned is DK’s fellow gospel artiste, HopeKid.
The Nakuru woman claimed that she was first contacted by Hopekid on social media in November last year and after flirting for some time, she travelled to Nairobi to meet the singer – with plans of having sex.
She alleges that Hopekid took her to DK Kwenye Beat’s house in Donholm, Nairobi where they all had sex.
And after she returned to Nakuru, two months later, DK Kwenye Beat reached out to her, had unprotected sex and got infected with the STI and she became suicidal.
DK KWENYE BEAT & HK SAYS SORRY!!! – I’m Posting this Well Understanding the Pain of the Girl involved in this may God heal your heart.. also Understanding that my Fellow Brothers @dkkwenyebeat & @hopekidhk Despite being a Men of God they’re also Human.No Man is Perfect And has a Fan of their Music and Part of the Body of Christ I Request We all Forgive them because (( ROMANS 5:17)) Says Whosoever is in Christ Jesus he is a New Creation;Old is gone and New has Come. And I Believe God will Use this to make them Better Persons.We are All in a Journey. Type #AMEN as a Sign of Forgiveness 🙏
CHANGED MAN
Reacting to the allegations, DK noted that it might have happened a longtime as he had since embarked on a journey of changing his ways.
“Following the story going around, I would like first and foremost to repent to God Almighty for living a life of sin. Secondly, I would wish to apologize to my girlfriend who has been nothing but supportive to me especially during this difficult season. I would also wish to apologize to the church fraternity, my family, everyone who consumes my music and anyone who looks up to me I’m sorry. I am not a perfect man. I am a fallen man… I am a changed man from what I was back then. Sadly, this story has come out when I am on my way to complete reformation,” said DK.
However, Hopekid has remained adamant that he was not involved.
“Nitatoaje dame Nakuru hadi Nai juu ya ‘nyau’. Na deny sijawahi toa dame yeyote Nakuru nikamleta Nai kumdish. Tena kwa nini nimpeleke kwa DK Doni na niko na kwangu Ruaka. It doesn’t make sense to me. Huyo dame ana try kunirope kwa story siko,” he said.