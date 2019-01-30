Gospel artiste Bahati leaves fans with burning questions with new video release





Gospel singer Bahati has left his fans confused with his new jam titled ‘Nyota’ that he released on Wednesday afternoon.

Bahati begins the song by saying how he has been looking for his star, he then proceeds to sing on how he is forever indebted to Jesus who died on the cross for him.

The video features him and a woman who wears a body-hugging baby pink coloured dress that has a thigh-high slit at the front.

This has in fact made his fans question why he needed a ‘video vixen’ – as they are calling the lady – to feature in a video of a song supposedly sung to praise God.

In addition, they wondered if the ‘Nyota’ that he is singing about is the girl or God. Others went ahead to claim the song was more of secular than gospel.

“Who is Nyota God or her?” asked tat_beibytat.

“uko Kama mm nadhania nyota Ni dame,” said dama.mburu.

“Is this a gospel song?” asked ken_jhane.

“doogo,,, video aiwiani na kile unachokiimba,,,, ningekuambia pull up your socks,,, ila natarajia uzivae kwanza,” commented malik_mustapha9.

“Is this gospel ama umemwimbia huyo mwanadada?” asked nancie_dru.

“A good song but you don’t need to have that lady she’s bringing confusion to the theme of that good song,” said kobejeyro.

Fellow gospel artiste Willy Paul also set a similar trend which made his name circulate in debates on social media with many wondering whether he was still a gospel artiste at all.