Gor striker Tito Okello blasts club, fans





South Sudan forward Tito Okello has wondered why Gor Mahia fans keep criticising his performances considering he has to perform without means and motivation.

He’s also warned the Kenyan club to pay him his outstanding dues before this weekend or else face unspecified action.

An agitated and frustrated Okello told Nairobi News he was satisfied with his performances this season where he hit the back of the net nine times.

“Do they (fans) want me to break my neck for them to know I play football? Look, I have scored nine goals, five in the league and four in the cup matches. Did they score those goals for me? I don’t care on what they say,” said Okello

“I’m fed up with the situation I’m in. The club owes me a lot of money and if they don’t pay me, I’m going to Uganda after our last game and won’t come back again. They should just give my release letter when the season is done,’’ he added.

The striker said he is a foreigner and should not be subjected to such untold suffering and that the club should just honour and pay him his money.

“It is a huge amount of money and I know they can’t pay it all. I’m frustrated in a foreign land. Let the league end so that I can go back home and look for another option,” he asserted.

The dreadlocked striker has been on the receiving end from Gor Mahia fans for his supposed below-par performance since joining the club in August last year.

He was blasted by fans last weekend for missing numerous chances in the league match against Bidco United but he has stated he no longer cares about the fans but the hunger at his doorstep and empty pockets.