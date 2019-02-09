Dominant Gor slay toothless Leopards in Mashemeji derby

Gor Mahia's Kenneth Muguna celebrates his goal against AFC Leopards with team mates Jacques Tuyisenge (left) and Nicholas Kipkirui during the Mashemeji derby at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani. PHOTO | SPORTPESA

AFC Leopards’ troubled deepened after they were outclassed 2-0 by Gor Mahia in an entertaining Mashemeji derby on Sunday at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

A dominant Gor Mahia were the better side over the 90-plus minutes and should have won the match by a more flattering scoreline if not for a couple clear cut chances which they failed to convert.

K’Ogalo went ahead at the quarter hour mark when Kenneth Muguna got to the end Francis Kahata’s delicious cross from the left to stab the ball home from close range through the legs of Leopards goalkeeper Erick Ndayishimike.

The goal itself would have been sweeter had Boniface Omondi not fumbled his attempted half volley before the ball fell kindly to Muguna.

LET OFF THE HOOK

The score would have been 2-0 at the 30th minute but Leopards were let off the hook after Omondi’s thunderous strike cannoned off the crossbar.

An unmarked Jacques Tuyisenge on the full stretch then came close for Gor Mahia in the 40th minute but failed to connect with Omondi’s inviting cross from the left as the score remained unchanged at the breather.

On resumption, Leopards barely gave a fight although Whyvonne Isuza’s acrobatic shot in the 56th minute almost brought them back into the match, but Joash Onyango’s goal line clearance saved Boniface Oluoch the blushes.

COMFORTABLE WIN

Gor Mahia then meted out instant punishment in the 63rd minute when Kahata’s harmless looking free kick-cum-cross from the right eluded everyone, including keeper Ndayishimike, to nestle at the back of the net.

And five minutes later, things almost got worse for Ingwe when Tuyisenge’s got to the end of Kahata’s delicate chip to head in at the back post but the goal was ruled out for an offside.

TV Replays however showed that the assistant referee made an error in flagging the goal.

On the other end of the field, Jaffery Owiti forced an alert Boniface Oluoch into a full stretch save as Gor Mahia saw out the rest of the match for a comfortable victory.